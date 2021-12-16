Gold pared all the daily losses and rose to new daily highs as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference was deemed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Eye BoE, ECB After FOMC Sparks Hawkish Unwind - December 15, 2021
- Gold price hits daily highs as Powell explains ‘real-time’ policy making, inflation and maximum employment - December 15, 2021
- Gold price down as Fed speeds up tapering and sees potential for three rate hikes in 2022 - December 15, 2021