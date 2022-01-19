Gold price hits highest since November on falling bond yields, dollar

Gold prices rose to their highest in two months Wednesday as yields fell across the US Treasury curve and the dollar weakened. Spot gold was up 1.4% to $1,839.69/oz by 12:00 p.m. EDT, a level not seen …
