Gold price hits record high at Rs 71,080 per 10 gm, impacting jewellery sales before Hindu festivals. Silver also peaks. Sector braces for tepid demand amidst geopolitical tensions and interest rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold continues its bullish trend as seen in history – Roth MKM - April 8, 2024
- Gold price hits record high ahead of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi - April 8, 2024
- Gold price continues to rise despite mounting US bond yields - April 8, 2024