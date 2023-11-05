Gold price hit a record high of Tk 1,04,626 a bhari (11.664 grams) on the local market in Bangladesh on Sunday. According to a Bangladesh Jewellers’ Samity press release, the price of 22-carat gold on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price hits record high of Tk 1,04,626 a bhari - November 5, 2023
- Equinox Gold: Greenstone Project Is Nearly Completed - November 5, 2023
- Is gold poised for sharp corrections at $1999? - November 5, 2023