The price of gold has reached a record high of Tk1,15,824 per bhori with a latest increase in price by Tk1,750 per bhori. In a press release on Saturday (6 April), the Bangladesh Jeweller’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price hits record high of Tk1,15,824 per bhori - April 6, 2024
- Sugar, gold prices up, oil down in Kabul markets - April 6, 2024
- Gold Prices Soar In Local Market: 21-Carat Hits JD46.80 Per Gram - April 6, 2024