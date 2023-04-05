While climbing to record high on MCX, gold price hit 13-month high in international market. Silver rates today are also in uptrend hitting 12-month high in international market whereas it hit 22-month …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Eyes Record High On Safe-Haven Status, Weak Dollar, Hopes Of Softening Fed: Peter Schiff Sees ‘Spectacular’ Rally - April 5, 2023
- Gold price hits record high on MCX. Will it climb to a new peak in global market? - April 5, 2023
- UAE gold prices: Gold at $2,022 an ounce as President Trump’s arrest adds to volatility - April 5, 2023