Gold prices rose by nearly 1.5% to a two-month high on Friday as disappointing US factory data and a drop in consumer sentiment reinforced bets on the possibility of interest rate cuts later in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price hits two-month high as momentum for Fed rate cut grows - March 1, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Continues to Look Strong - March 1, 2024
- Gold Prices Surge On Rate-Cut Optimism – What’s Next? - March 1, 2024