Earlier, bullion fell as much as 0.6% after statements from Washington and the Elysee that both the US and Russia had agreed to a summit to resolve the military crisis.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price holds near 8-month high as investors monitor Ukraine crisis - February 21, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: All ears to the ground for announcements from the Kremlin - February 21, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls hesitate at around $1,900 but are still in control - February 21, 2022