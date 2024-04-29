Meanwhile, the core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, held steady at 2.8% as compared to 2.6% anticipated, reaffirming hawkish Federal Reserve expectations and exerting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price edges higher amid heavy USD selling in Japan - April 29, 2024
- Commodity Roundup: Gold steady after recent correction, focus on Fed - April 29, 2024
- Gold prices are at an all time high – is it time to invest? - April 29, 2024