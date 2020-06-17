Gold Price Holds Steady as Fed Pledges to Purchase at ‘Current Pace’

Current market conditions may keep the price of gold afloat as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pledges to increase the central bank balance sheet over the coming months.
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
