Gold price turns sideways around $2,180 after refreshing all-time highs ahead of the United States CPI data for February. The inflation data will provide fresh guidance on interest rates and influence …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodity Roundup: Gold firm after record run as markets brace for CPI print - March 11, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: CPI Data to Determine Upcoming Trends - March 11, 2024
- Gold price holds strength with eyes on US Inflation data - March 11, 2024