Gold price remains subdued in the European session as investors turn anxious ahead of the US labor market data. The downside in the precious metal seems restricted for now as the 20-day Exponential …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price hovers around $2,040 amid market caution ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data - January 5, 2024
- You Can Buy Gold Bars at Costco. But Are They Worth It? - January 5, 2024
- Gold, Other Metal Prices Falter Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report - January 5, 2024