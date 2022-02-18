Gold price isn’t behaving quite as you’d expect right now. U.S. interest rates have risen by half a percentage point so far this year, as measured by the yield on 10-year government debt. That’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Hublot Celebrates The Return Of Yellow Gold With Six Limited Editions In Core Collections - February 17, 2022
- Gold price: How China’s Covid-zero policy is giving a sign to yellow metal price - February 17, 2022
- Gold clears $1,900/oz level as Ukraine standoff intensifies - February 17, 2022