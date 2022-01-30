Having said that, I believe that the major forces affecting the gold market in 2022 will be – similarly to last year’s – inflation and the Fed’s response to it. Considering things in isolation, high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price in 2022 Between Inflationary Rock and Hard Fed Hard Place - January 30, 2022
- LVMH’s Hublot to Raise Watch Prices as Inflation Hits Luxury - January 30, 2022
- Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling - January 30, 2022