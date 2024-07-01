Gold prices in India continued to remain steady since June 30, 2024 as data indicated US inflation lessened thus boosting prospects that Fed Reserve will begin slashing interest rates this year. 22k …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price In India, July 1: Check Latest Gold Prices, 24/1 Gram Gold Falls 0.37% - July 1, 2024
- Gold Prices In Ahmedabad: - July 1, 2024
- Gold price rises by Rs 1,400 per tola in four days - July 1, 2024