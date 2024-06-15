Gold prices in India today recorded a jump ahead of Bakrid 2024 that will reportedly be celebrated on June 17, 2024. Meanwhile, US gold prices surged more than 1% on Friday were on track for their …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver Prices: ‘…1 lakh rupaya ho jayega…’ – Will the rally in precious metal continue? - June 15, 2024
- Gold Price In India Jumps Ahead Of Bakrid 2024: Check Latest Gold Prices After Rise - June 15, 2024
- Gold price update: Prices of yellow metal see a decline in India; check 22 Carat rate in your city - June 15, 2024