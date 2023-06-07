The gold price in Pakistan witnessed a slide for the third day in a row, declining by Rs800 per tola on Wednesday.The price of gold fell to Rs227,300 per tola after losing Rs800 and the price of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price in Pakistan declines for third consecutive day - June 7, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold subdued with focus on US Fed meeting, inflation data - June 7, 2023
- Gold ETFs Enjoy Further Net Inflows In May – World Gold Council - June 7, 2023