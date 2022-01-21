Imposition of 17% GST due to mini-budget is a ‘disastrous decision for jewellery business,’ PGJTEA chairman says …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price in Pakistan: How high can rates go after imposition of 17% GST? - January 21, 2022
- Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Gold Gears Up for Break as Silver Leads the Way - January 21, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD buyers eye more gains around $1,850 – Confluence Detector - January 21, 2022