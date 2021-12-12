Gold price increase by Rs250 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs250 and was sold at Rs124,450 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs124,200 the previous day. The price of ten-gram …
