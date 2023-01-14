Jewellers have raised the price of gold by Tk 2, 683 to Tk 93,429 per bhori (11.664 grams) due to a hike of ‘pure gold’ in local market. The standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) made the decision at a meeting held on Saturday.
