The price of SJC gold bars rose to nearly 81 million VND (3,266 USD) per tael (one tael is equivalent to 1.33 ounces) in the last trading session of the first quarter (March 30), up 8% from the outset …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- India gold prices soar to record high, dampening demand, dealers say - April 1, 2024
- Gold hits record high as soft US data cements June rate cut bets - April 1, 2024
- Global gold price spike a new impetus to boost gold production - April 1, 2024