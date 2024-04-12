KATHMANDU, April 12: The price of gold has increased by Rs 2,400 per tola in the domestic market on Friday. The current rate for fine gold has reached a record-breaking Rs 139,000 per tola, up from Rs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price hits record high with Rs 2,400 surge per tola, silver follows suit - April 12, 2024
- Gold rate today: Prices cross Rs 72,000/10g mark; silver hits record high at Rs 84,000/kg - April 12, 2024
- Gold price increases by Rs 2,400 per tola, breaks record at Rs 139,000 per tola - April 12, 2024