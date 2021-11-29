ISLAMABAD: The price of 24-karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs123,800 in the local market on Monday against Rs122,800 a day ago. The price of 10 gram 24-karat gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price increases by Rs1,000 per tola in local market - November 29, 2021
- Gold price increases by Rs1,000 in Pakistan - November 29, 2021
- Gold And Silver: What Is the Outlook Before End Of 2021? - November 29, 2021