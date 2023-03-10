Gold rate decreased Thursday after the Pakistani rupee gained ground against the dollar amid an increase in the supply of the greenback in the local market.According to All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price increases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan - March 10, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to dip below $1,800 on strong US NFP report – Commerzbank - March 10, 2023
- Gold jumps Rs 395; silver declines Rs 115 - March 10, 2023