Gold prices in the local market recorded an increase of Rs300 per tola or Rs257 per 10 grams, according to the All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association. The price of the precious metal settled on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price increases by Rs300 a tola - November 8, 2021
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Huge Breakout Potential Over $1839.00 Main Top - November 8, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Gold declines marginally; silver gains Rs 216 - November 8, 2021