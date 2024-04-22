Gold price India declined for second consecutive day today on April 22, 2024 amid easing fears of a wider Middle East conflict. Price of 22k gold in India on April 22 is Rs 67,550/10 grams after the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Drop as Safe-Haven Demand Fades - April 22, 2024
- Gold prices in Doha Today Monday, April 22, 2024 - April 22, 2024
- UAE: Gold Prices Fall Nearly Dh3 Per Gram In Early Trade In Dubai - April 22, 2024