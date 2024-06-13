Check Latest 18k, 22k, 24k Gold Rate After Prices Rallied For 2-Days as US Federal Reserve in its latest policy meeting scaled back to only one interest rate cut later this year, lesser than earlier projected,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price India, June 13: Check Latest 18k, 22k, 24k Gold Rate After Prices Rallied For 2-Days - June 13, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sellers stay hopeful whilst below $2,350 - June 13, 2024
- Gold Rates Today; 24K/100 Grams For Rs. 7,21,600 After Cooling In Inflation, Steady Rates By Fed - June 13, 2024