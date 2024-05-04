Gold prices India witnessed marginal surge on May 4, 2024 amid soaring apprehensions that US Federal Reserve may take longer to slash interest rate as a result of continuing inflation risk. Earlier, data on Thursday indicated labour cost rose the maximum in one year.
