Gold prices India recorded rally for the last 2-days as price of 22k yellow metal surged by Rs 200 today to Rs 66,850/10 gram and rate of 100 grams of 22k yellow metal is Rs 6,68,500 after the rally by Rs 2000.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price India: Yellow Metal Jumps For 2nd Day, 22K/100 Gram Rises By 6000 In 2-Days - April 27, 2024
- A trading coach explains how intraday traders can use one tool to bet on rising gold prices and parlay their wins into extraordinary gains - April 27, 2024
- Gold bar prices reach historic high of over VND85 million per tael - April 27, 2024