Gold prices India today witnessed sharpest rally in April so far. The prices of 22K yellow metal soared by Rs 1200 on April 6 to 65,350/10 grams while cost of 24K gold price surged by whopping Rs 1310 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dubai: Gold prices jump, close at new record high - April 6, 2024
- Gold Price India: Yellow Metal Makes Biggest Jump In April So Far; Up By Rs 3300 - April 6, 2024
- Gold and Silver Prices Today: Check Rates in Your City Today - April 6, 2024