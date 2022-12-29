Jewellers have raised the price of gold by Tk 1,166 to Tk 88, 413 per bhori (11.664 grams) due to a hike in the price of the precious metal on the international market. Standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) made the decision at a meeting held on Thursday.
