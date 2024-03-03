The price of gold settled at Rs 65,300 per 10g in the Ahmedabad market, registering a sharp Rs 600 rise in a day compared to Rs 64,700 on Friday. Renewed banking sector fears in the US propelled the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price jumps ₹600 in a day, touches ₹65,300/10g - March 2, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: More Gains Ahead Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation? - March 2, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Continuation Hinges on US Jobs Data - March 2, 2024