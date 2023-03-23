However, in international market, silver price was down 0.25 per cent at $22.9 per ounce. Speaking on the reason for rise in gold rate today, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price jumps as US dollar hits 7-week low after US Fed rate hike. Silver rate today at 7-week high - March 23, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD approaches $1,980 as USD Index extends losses on Fed’s dovish guidance - March 23, 2023
- Gold prices rise as dollar sinks on bets of less hawkish Fed - March 22, 2023