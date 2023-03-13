Investors are bidding up gold as they search for safe assets that could benefit if the Federal Reserve pauses interest-rate increases. Futures for the precious metal rose 1.5% to $1,895 a troy ounce …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Jumps on Search for Haven Assets - March 13, 2023
- Gold price bulls are aiming for $1,890, amid softer US Dollar and falling yields - March 13, 2023
- Gold Price Today March 13 2023: Gold Jumps Rs 970; Silver Zooms Rs 1,600 - March 13, 2023