Strength in the US Dollar Index backed by a cautious market mood due to the Fitch downgrade also builds pressure on the Gold price. Apart from that, weak Gold demand reported by the World Gold Council (WGC) is consistently building pressure on the Gold price. Meanwhile, investors await ISM Services PMI data for further guidance.
