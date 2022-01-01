Gold, which lost its sheen to some extent in the second half of 2021, is likely to regain the glitter in the New Year and cross the Rs 55,000-per-10-grams level amid pandemic woes, inflation worries …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price may cross Rs 55k per 10 gm on Covid woes - January 1, 2022
- Buy-on-dips strategy for gold likely to continue, rally may extend till Rs 55,000 - January 1, 2022
- Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to Hold - January 1, 2022