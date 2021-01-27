Gold price so far this year has been choppy and the U.S. dollar is expected to continue to weaken, says Joni Teves of UBS. But downward pressure remains for gold, she adds.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold price may rise further, but there are still ‘downside risks’: UBS - January 26, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD strays depressed around mid-$1800s amid mixed clues, eyes Federal Reserve - January 26, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stuck within tight $1850-$1860 ranges ahead of key market events - January 26, 2021