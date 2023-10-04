US gold futures dropped 0.3% to $1,836.20, while Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,820.70 per ounce. (Photo: Reuters) Gold Price Today, Gold Price Outlook, Gold Price Forecast: MCX gold prices declined on Wednesday due to the strengthening of the US dollar.
