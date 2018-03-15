Spot Gold moved lower and holds in red on Thursday, turning focus towards key near-term supports at $1313 zone (base of four-day congestion). Stronger dollar on better than expected US jobless claims and import data, pushed yellow metal’s price into …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
GOLD price moves lower as dollar firms, but still within 4-day range
Spot Gold moved lower and holds in red on Thursday, turning focus towards key near-term supports at $1313 zone (base of four-day congestion). Stronger dollar on better than expected US jobless claims and import data, pushed yellow metal’s price into …