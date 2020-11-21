Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD – A strong strategic case intact, targets $2300 in 2021

Gold jumped from $1,867 to $1,880/oz, reaching the highest level in two days. From the top pulled back and as of writing, the metal trades at $1,875, up by $10 for the day but still down for the week.
