XAU/USD drops 0.35% as dollar gains ground. Gold is feeling the pull of gravity on Wednesday alongside an oversold bounce in the US dollar, the yellow metal’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD battles $1,970 to keep 21-day SMA breakout - September 1, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops 0.35% as dollar gains ground - September 1, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on weaker dollar; solid U.S. data caps gains - September 1, 2020