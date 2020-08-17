Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD break to new highs would turn attention to $2,400/oz

Analysts at Citibank forecast gold at $2,100/oz in 0-3 months and at $2,300 in a period of six to twelve months. They point out the record pace of ETF investor inflows (aweakening the dollar) and …
