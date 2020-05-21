Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clings to small daily gains near $1,750

Gold prices register another pullback from the key $1,752/54 horizontal resistance while taking rounds to $1,747.50 during Thursday’s Asian session. That said, sellers are likely targeting $1,740 as …
