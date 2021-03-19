In the case of the 1,750.00 not providing resistance, other round price levels could stop a surge. Read more… Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating the advance to $1745 levels, as the bulls catch a breath …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates the break above 50-HMA, focus on yields - March 19, 2021
- Labrador Gold Announces Receipt of Permits for Its Kingsway Diamond Drill Program and Provides Exploration Update - March 19, 2021
- Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook – Battling with Resistance, Sentiment Remains Bearish - March 19, 2021