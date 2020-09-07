XAU/USD pierces $1,940 on the break of immediate falling channel. Gold prices rise to $1,940.52, up 0.28% on a day, during the early Monday. The bullion recen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD continues to consolidate - September 7, 2020
- Gold ticks up as dollar eases from one-week high - September 6, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pierces $1,940 on the break of immediate falling channel - September 6, 2020