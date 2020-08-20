Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1900, head-and-shoulders in play. Gold (XAU/USD) saw some aggressive selling in the last hour and revisited daily lows near $1925 region, courte …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eases from tops, up little below $1940 level - August 20, 2020
- Legendary investor Mark Mobius says investors should steer clear of gold until its price drops - August 20, 2020
- Sabina Gold & Silver Reports First Results from High-Grade Corridor Drilling at Umwelt Underground - August 20, 2020