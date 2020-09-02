Gold edges sideways; negative pressures dwindle. Gold has bounced on the Ichimoku cloud’s upper surface, while the simple moving averages (SMAs) converge …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD edges sideways; negative pressures dwindle [Video] - September 2, 2020
- Goldman Sachs Gold; Buffett Sacks Goldman - September 2, 2020
- Gold prices retreat Wednesday as stocks rise, U.S. dollar stages rebound - September 2, 2020