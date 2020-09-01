XAU/USD pierces critical $1977 hurdle, eyes on $2000 – Confluence Detector. Gold (XAU/USD) hovers in the upper band of the recent trading range, await a str …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extends pullback from $1,975 as risk dwindles - August 31, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pierces critical $1977 hurdle, eyes on $2000 – Confluence Detector - August 31, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise and Recapture Resistance as the Dollar Slides - August 31, 2020