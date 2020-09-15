XAU/USD eyes $1980 amid weaker dollar, focus shifts to Wednesday’s FOMC. Gold (XAU/USD) built on Monday’s 1% rally after a steady start on Tuesday, reachi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises on softer dollar, investors focus on Fed meet - September 15, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1980 amid weaker dollar - September 15, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1980 amid weaker dollar, focus shifts to Wednesday’s FOMC - September 15, 2020