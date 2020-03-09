Following its run-up to the highest since December 2012, Gold prices reverse ahead of the European open on Monday. Gold’s latest rally could be attributed to the week-start risk-off whereas the recent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Wavers After Topping $1,700 Amid Market Mayhem - March 9, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD fails to keep it above $1,700 as bulls catch a breath - March 9, 2020
- Gold fails to keep it above $1,700 as bulls catch a breath - March 9, 2020